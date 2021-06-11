Cops on the hunt for 27 guns stolen from SSG armoury.

*Constable arrested in connection with missing weapons *6 pistols and 2 shotguns recovered so far

Botswana Police have arrested one of their own in connection with 27 missing guns from the Special Support Group (SSG) armoury in Maruapula.

The worrying security breach was discovered during a routine inspection recently, when it was realised 20 pistols and seven shotguns were unaccounted for.

The finger of suspicion has since fallen on 32-year-old Constable, Emmanuel Mmoloki. Charged with stealing by a person employed in the public service, Mmoloki was arraigned before Extension II Magistrates Court this Wednesday.

In a brief interview with Voice Online, the law enforcement’s Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Dipheko Motube revealed the boys in blue had managed to recover six pistols and two shotguns.

The top cop is confident the rest of the missing weapons will be found soon.

“We are working round the clock to recover the missing firearms. I can assure the general public that we are trying our best to find them. They should remain calm as we now have a lead and we will discover them all. I cannot divulge more information as to where and how the other guns were discovered as it can jeopardise our investigations,” said Motube.

Meanwhile, the accused was remanded in custody and is due back in court on 22 June for mention.