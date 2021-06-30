Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

COVID 19 surge closes Shoshong Snr School

Published

COVID 19 surge closes Shoshong Snr School
WORRIED: Rari

210 students test covid positive BOSETU calls on govt to close all schools in winter

BOSETU’s Secretary General, Tobokani Rari has called on government to close down schools during the winter season because flu like symptoms have been shown to have escalated amongst students.

Rari made the clarion call after 210 Shoshong Senior Secondary school tested positive for Covid 19 on Friday last week and forced school management to close it down temporarily.

The high numbers were recorded after a covid 19 spreading Ntshase Ntshase’game which students are alleged to be playing to force schools to close down emerged.

Ntshase Ntshase involves students who tested Covid 19 negative asking those who tested positive to rub the virus on them so that they all test positive.

Recently a circulating video of three girls who called themselves, Tag Team Covid showed them boasting about their covid19 status and how they were sharing the virus by not observing covid 19 protocols.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rari noted that, “Students now use Covid 19 as a way of skipping school which they seem to enjoy, especially during winter but their game is putting teachers at risk as many of them have underlying conditions because of their age.”

In an interview with The Voice, Mahalapye District Health Management Team (DHMT), Coordinator, Thandie Kgosiesele said that investigations have revealed that Covid 19 protocols were flouted at Shoshong Senior School.

“School children don’t wear masks, they refuse to social distance and now we have the Ntshase Ntshase game which is meant to intentionally spread the virus. We have a big problem,” said Kgosietsile.

Following a meeting with the school management and other stakeholders a decision was reached to close the school for ten days starting on Monday.

“We will start Covid 19 testing on Sunday instead of Monday and we will decide on the way forward after that,” Kgosiesele explained.

However, a source at the school stressed that students were intentionally spreading the virus amongst themselves and also targeting teachers they hated.

“They spit saliva on their books and on targeted teachers’ desks to infect them with the virus. It is evil and therefore appropriate action should be taken to stop this practice,” said a concerned teacher.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

By BOSETU had noted the death of 51 teachers to Covid 19. “We are asking government to close down schools and vaccinate teachers and also suspend some practical subjects which are super spreaders.” emphasised Rari.

In this article:,
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. leshman

    June 30, 2021 at 11:25 am

    heish !!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Marang sees red Marang sees red

Entertainment

Marang sees red

Local actress/celebrity, Marang Selolwane, wife to veteran footballer star, Dipsy Selolwane, is fed up with social media bullies constantly criticizing the 14-year age gap...

1 day ago

News

Teacher probed for shooting video of distressed student

Botswana Child Rights Network movements have opened a case at Mochudi Police against a teacher who recently shot and circulated a video showing a...

2 days ago

News

BDF to review recruitment conditions

Botswana Defence Force (BDF) has recently expressed the need to thoroughly look back into some medical and physical requirements when vetting individuals seeking to...

1 day ago
TOLD SAD NEWS: Nkomo TOLD SAD NEWS: Nkomo

News

Death and sorrow

Suspect learns of lover’s murder in court Dreaming of freedom as she waited nervously for her case to be called, Melody Nkomo’s troubled life...

1 day ago
Seal of success Seal of success

Business

Seal of success

Husband and wife stick together in adhesives and sealants bizz Looking to capitalise on the government’s ‘Pusha BW’ drive, Gaamangwe and Phemelo Moilwa decided...

1 day ago

News

Covid home remedies and therapies

With the vaccine rollout proving rather slow, causing heightened anxiety as the country continues to record more Covid-19 deaths, a plethora of home remedies...

1 day ago
No need to panic No need to panic

Entertainment

No need to panic

BOMU Awards to go on as scheduled Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) President, Phemelo Lesokwane has dismissed allegations doing the rounds that the awards slated...

1 day ago

News

Wildlife rangers to be armed soon

Botswana wildlife rangers are likely to be armed following the next sitting of Parliament, which is expected to pass the reviewed wildlife bill into...

1 day ago
Rising against all odds Rising against all odds

Entertainment

Rising against all odds

Like the proverbial Phoenix, Carlson Chiswo is a symbol of hope, renewal, and rebirth. Just like the mythical bird emerges from its ashes, Chiswo...

1 day ago
LUCKY LADY? Sibanda LUCKY LADY? Sibanda

News

“She knew nothing about the tusks!”

Suspected ivory seller begs court to forgive girlfriend In an unexpected act of chivalry, a Zim man caught with elephant tusks took sole responsibility...

1 day ago
Lovebirds drop 'Skelem key' Lovebirds drop 'Skelem key'

News

Lovebirds drop ‘Skelem key’

Brought together by their love for music, Edwin Kane and his lover, Tlholego Nature Sonny’s romance has since blossomed into a musical partnership that...

1 day ago
P26 million donated for community development P26 million donated for community development

Business

P26 million donated for community development

Botswana government, alongside the French Embassy and United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), launched a multi-million Pula wildlife conservancy project in Habu village...

1 day ago
Things they say Things they say

Entertainment

Things they say

UDC President, Duma Boko “Le kentana ka sephiri le ditsala tsa lona ko magalona le apeile dijo tse di babang”

1 day ago
Celeb edition with LB Celeb edition with LB

News

Celeb edition with LB

27-year-old Lebowa Moroen is a rising star in the world of sports reporting. Better known as ‘LB’ in the media industry, the Mochudi native...

1 day ago

Entertainment

Slow Wizzy’s Chaka-Chaka

With his very first single, Slow Wizzy is already creating waves. The Francistown native’s debut song ‘Chaka-Chaka’ is receiving massive airplay on the local...

1 day ago
ANSWERING THE TOUGH QUESTIONS: Thuso Ramodimoosi ANSWERING THE TOUGH QUESTIONS: Thuso Ramodimoosi

News

PAC questions ministry about P125million transfer to covid-19 fund

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing Development, Thuso Ramodimoosi was at pains this week to explain to the Public Accounts Committee...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.