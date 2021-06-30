COVID 19 surge closes Shoshong Snr School

210 students test covid positive BOSETU calls on govt to close all schools in winter

BOSETU’s Secretary General, Tobokani Rari has called on government to close down schools during the winter season because flu like symptoms have been shown to have escalated amongst students.

Rari made the clarion call after 210 Shoshong Senior Secondary school tested positive for Covid 19 on Friday last week and forced school management to close it down temporarily.

The high numbers were recorded after a covid 19 spreading Ntshase Ntshase’game which students are alleged to be playing to force schools to close down emerged.

Ntshase Ntshase involves students who tested Covid 19 negative asking those who tested positive to rub the virus on them so that they all test positive.

Recently a circulating video of three girls who called themselves, Tag Team Covid showed them boasting about their covid19 status and how they were sharing the virus by not observing covid 19 protocols.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rari noted that, “Students now use Covid 19 as a way of skipping school which they seem to enjoy, especially during winter but their game is putting teachers at risk as many of them have underlying conditions because of their age.”

In an interview with The Voice, Mahalapye District Health Management Team (DHMT), Coordinator, Thandie Kgosiesele said that investigations have revealed that Covid 19 protocols were flouted at Shoshong Senior School.

“School children don’t wear masks, they refuse to social distance and now we have the Ntshase Ntshase game which is meant to intentionally spread the virus. We have a big problem,” said Kgosietsile.

Following a meeting with the school management and other stakeholders a decision was reached to close the school for ten days starting on Monday.

“We will start Covid 19 testing on Sunday instead of Monday and we will decide on the way forward after that,” Kgosiesele explained.

However, a source at the school stressed that students were intentionally spreading the virus amongst themselves and also targeting teachers they hated.

“They spit saliva on their books and on targeted teachers’ desks to infect them with the virus. It is evil and therefore appropriate action should be taken to stop this practice,” said a concerned teacher.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

By BOSETU had noted the death of 51 teachers to Covid 19. “We are asking government to close down schools and vaccinate teachers and also suspend some practical subjects which are super spreaders.” emphasised Rari.