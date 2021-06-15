Connect with us

Crap is his name

Crap is his name
Ras Doko

Funnyman Ras Doko has taken social media by storm. His unique brand of comedy has seen his popularity soar.

Quiet exceptional considering that he doesn’t even have to utter a single word.

While he has been dishing free comedy and sending people into fits of laughter, the comedian must be warned that some may not be laughing at his comedy at all.

In fact, Yours Truly recently learnt most in the northeast find the man’s name amusing.

In Kalanga ‘Doko’ simply means faeces, so Ras Faeces does make a hilarious name.

LMAO!!

