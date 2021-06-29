Death and sorrow

Suspect learns of lover’s murder in court

Dreaming of freedom as she waited nervously for her case to be called, Melody Nkomo’s troubled life was plunged into further darkness when she learnt of her lover’s murder.

The 39-year-old Zimbabwean has been on remand at Mahalapye Prison ever since her arrest last March.

This Tuesday, she appeared before Francistown Magistrate Court charged with entering the country illegally as well as unlawfully cultivating two plants suspected to be dagga.

Sadly, there were to be no ‘highs’ for Nkomo in court.

Roughly five minutes before she was due to take the stand, Nkomo was informed that her boyfriend, Kelebogile Kaisara, had been brutally stabbed to death just three days earlier.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kaisara’s suspected killer, 24-year-old Obusitswe Molosiwa had in fact stood in the very same courtroom hours before.

However, consumed by her own problems, Nkomo was not paying attention and missed the finer details when the charges against Molosiwa were read out.

“That is why I have been not feeling well since this morning. The person who died was my boyfriend, we stayed together at Monarch. That is why the person who just told me of my boyfriend’s death has been ignoring me in court. I tried talking to him and he was dodging,” a shocked Nkomo was overheard telling the person sitting near her.

By the time her case was called, shock had given way to grief.

Teary-eyed and choked with emotion, Nkomo pleaded for mercy.

“The person who died is the one who I thought was going to pay for me the fine that I will be charged in court. Since I was staying with him, I left my belongings with him, now he is dead and I do not know what will happen to them.

“I plead with this court to be lenient when sentencing me and I am asking that I be allowed to go bury my boyfriend.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Perhaps touched by the stricken woman’s plea, although he did not set her free, presiding Magistrate, Thabang Chokwe promised to liaise with prison officials to ensure she is allowed to attend the funeral.

Nkomo has been languishing in prison ever since her arrest on 9th March 2020, when she was nabbed by cops at Area 9 Monarch and charged with entering Botswana through an ungazetted point. On the same day, she was also charged with unlawful cultivation of two plants weighing 9.7 grams suspected to be marijuana.

On the first count, to which she pleaded guilty, Nkomo was fined P1, 500, failure to pay resulting in a backdated six-month prison sentence.

As she has already spent over a year behind bars, the punishment is considered served.

In keeping with the mood of the day, the good news was bittersweet, however, as Nkomo was told she would remain in jail for her drugs case.

The matter is due before court again on 22nd July. The heartbroken suspect will be desperately hoping no more nasty surprises await her next appearance!