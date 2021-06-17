Demonic handbag

An old woman duped into believing she had ‘an evil demon’ in her handbag has been conned out of over P300, 000 by false prophets.

The devastated 67-year-old Tonota pensioner – who worked for a company in Jwaneng – confirmed being swindled by two young men but requested The Voice do not reveal her identity for fear of ridicule.

It appears the old lady paid out the money and even ended up handing over her ATM card to the scammers after they assured her they could cleanse the spirit ‘that was cursing her cash’.

According to Tonota Station Commander, Oteng Ngada the scam started last October when one of the conmen ‘bumped into’ the grandmother in the street.

“He introduced himself as a prophet from Letlhakane and told her that he had been shown a demon planted in her handbag,” explained the top cop.

After a brief conversation, they scheduled a meeting in two weeks time, which the ‘prophet’ turned up to accompanied by another man.

“They claimed they do God’s work together. They told the woman the demon in the handbag reports everything to her enemies,” continued Ngada, adding it was agreed the prophets would take her money and purify it.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“She gave them P4, 500 she had at home, before withdrew P30, 000 then a further P120, 000. She also gave them her card and pin number so they could keep cashing the money to clean,” the police boss added.

However, when she called to enquire if her money had been cleansed and was ready for collecting, the phone rang unanswered.

“She kept on trying the phones with the hope that they will go through until she came to report to our offices last week. She said she took long to report as she was hoping that they will return to her with the money,” revealed Ngada.

The suspects are both described as young, while one is tall and light in complexion and the other short and dark.