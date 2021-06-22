Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Diamond delight

Published

HEAVY STUFF: President Masisi lays his hands on the diamond
HEAVY STUFF: President Masisi lays his hands on the diamond

Debswana’s biggest find yet to be valued

The value of Debswana’s record-breaking diamond, uncovered earlier this month in Jwaneng, is yet to be determined.

Weighing in at 1, 098.3 carats, the monster stone is by far the biggest diamond ever recovered by Debswana in the mining giant’s glittering 52-year history.

RECORD BREAKER: The 1, 098.3 carat beauty

RECORD BREAKER: The 1, 098.3 carat beauty

The new find, presented before President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his cabinet on Wednesday, dwarfs Debswana’s previous record, a 446 carat diamond retrieved from Jwaneng Mine back in 1993.

Speaking at the glitzy showcase this week, Debswana Acting Managing Director, Lynette Armstrong’s excitement shone almost as brightly as her company’s dazzling new discovery.

Although the company is not in the habit of making public its finds, Armstrong insisted this historic moment should be shared with the nation.

“The recovery of this diamond is a culmination of several processes within our mining and metallurgical areas,” she explained, adding the precious stone is a rare find and has to go though the whole process of valuation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As I stand before you today, I cannot tell you what is worth, but certainly in terms of sentimental value it is huge significance,” Armstrong declared.

EXCITED: Lynette Armstrong

EXCITED: Lynette Armstrong

The diamond is the third largest dug up in Botswana, behind Lucara Diamond’s Sewelo [2015] and Lesedi La Rona [2019], which weighed in at 1, 758 carats and 1, 111 carats respectively.

Recovered at Karowe Mine, the two stones have since been sold, with Lesedi La Rona, a similar weight to Debswana’s new beauty, going for P530 million at auction. Debswana will be hoping for an equally lucrative payday.

For his part, a beaming President Masisi said the profits from the sale of the diamond will help to meet the country’s financial needs halfway.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Traders often skip on declaring goods Traders often skip on declaring goods

News

BURS’ Chinese crackdown

Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) is reportedly investigating Chinese nationals for undervaluing goods brought into the country. With suspicions that some traders do not...

1 day ago

News

Man found hanging from the rafters

In yet another suicide to rock the tourist town of Maun a 31-year-old man of Riverside ward was last weekend found hanging from the...

1 day ago

Politics

I have not been paid to destroy BPF-Butale

The embattled Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) President Biggie Butale has rubbished swirling rumours that he has accepted P500 000 payment from BDP to destroy...

1 day ago
JOINED AT THE CUFF: Chisamba (maroon scarf) and Khupe are off to prison again JOINED AT THE CUFF: Chisamba (maroon scarf) and Khupe are off to prison again

News

Hot sentence for stove thieves

Two habitual thieves who broke into a house and stole a stove will be dining in on prison food for the next few years....

5 hours ago

News

NWDC concerned at the rising Covid-19 cases

The Northwest District Council Chairperson, Kebareeditse Ntsogotho, has expressed concern over the rise of Covid-19 cases in the district. Speaking at the Northwest Council...

1 day ago

International

World Music Day 2021: History, Significance and Quotes

All over the world, June 21 is celebrated as ‘World Music Day’. It is also known as ‘Fete de la Musique’ in French and...

1 day ago

News

Francistown in the red

*Mayor condemns risky wayward behavior

4 hours ago
FORGIVING: Dr Mokotedi FORGIVING: Dr Mokotedi

News

Hospital superintendent forgives abusive ben 10

Letsholathebe memorial hospital’s superintendent, Dr Lebogang Mokotedi has withdrawn a domestic violence case against her “ex-boyfriend” out of forgiveness. Appearing before Maun magistrate court...

1 hour ago
Creative mind Creative mind

Business

Creative mind

The Publiko Prince and his royal ambition Equipped with over ten years of experience as a Graphic Designer, Weston Takaedza decided the time was...

8 mins ago
Tidimalo (black jersey) and Maphosa leaving court Tidimalo (black jersey) and Maphosa leaving court

News

A friend from hell

YOUNG MAN ACCOMMODATES LOVERS, RAPES AND ROBS THEM A couple’s romantic night at friend’s house in Tatisiding village ended in trauma as the friend...

27 mins ago

Business

Bank Gaborone/Debswana’s citizen empowerment drive

P200 million pledged towards CEEP *20, 000 jobs to be created Diamond mining giants Debswana Mining Company and Bank Gaborone, a member of Capricorn...

12 mins ago
ON THE MOVE: Prophet Festus donating food hampers ON THE MOVE: Prophet Festus donating food hampers

News

Actions louder than words for The Voice of Hope

Church feeds the needy in honour of T.B Joshua Living up to their name, The Voice of Hope church in Maun donated food hampers...

12 mins ago
UNIMPRESSED: Arafat Khan UNIMPRESSED: Arafat Khan

Politics

Shots fired

Khan slams ‘toxic’ BCP Since his surprise loss at the 2019 general elections, Arafat Khan has been quieter than usual. Away from the media...

9 mins ago

News

‘You stole my husband, now give me half-a- Million!’

WOMAN DEMANDS HALF A MILLION PULA OR 143 COWS FOR MARRIAGE WRECKING *Former Mayor’s daughter guilty of marriage wrecking Adamant it would take a...

9 mins ago
BUDDIES: President Mnangagwa with Passion Java BUDDIES: President Mnangagwa with Passion Java

News

Bulging out

The above picture got people talking this week for two reasons. It could be the way he is seated or our President Emmerson Mnangagwa...

7 mins ago

News

Sex with a mental patient lands man in trouble

COURT SENTENCES OFFENDER TO A 5- YEAR SUSPENDED PRISON SENTENCE A man who had sex with a mentally challenged young woman has been spared...

10 mins ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.