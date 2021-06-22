Diamond delight

Debswana’s biggest find yet to be valued

The value of Debswana’s record-breaking diamond, uncovered earlier this month in Jwaneng, is yet to be determined.

Weighing in at 1, 098.3 carats, the monster stone is by far the biggest diamond ever recovered by Debswana in the mining giant’s glittering 52-year history.

The new find, presented before President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his cabinet on Wednesday, dwarfs Debswana’s previous record, a 446 carat diamond retrieved from Jwaneng Mine back in 1993.

Speaking at the glitzy showcase this week, Debswana Acting Managing Director, Lynette Armstrong’s excitement shone almost as brightly as her company’s dazzling new discovery.

Although the company is not in the habit of making public its finds, Armstrong insisted this historic moment should be shared with the nation.

“The recovery of this diamond is a culmination of several processes within our mining and metallurgical areas,” she explained, adding the precious stone is a rare find and has to go though the whole process of valuation.

“As I stand before you today, I cannot tell you what is worth, but certainly in terms of sentimental value it is huge significance,” Armstrong declared.

The diamond is the third largest dug up in Botswana, behind Lucara Diamond’s Sewelo [2015] and Lesedi La Rona [2019], which weighed in at 1, 758 carats and 1, 111 carats respectively.

Recovered at Karowe Mine, the two stones have since been sold, with Lesedi La Rona, a similar weight to Debswana’s new beauty, going for P530 million at auction. Debswana will be hoping for an equally lucrative payday.

For his part, a beaming President Masisi said the profits from the sale of the diamond will help to meet the country’s financial needs halfway.