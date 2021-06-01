Ditsele parts ways with galaxy

Peter Butler recommends him for a Saudi Arabia club

Jwaneng Galaxy has finally agreed to terminate Lebogang Ditsele’s contract after he handed a resignation letter in March.

Ditsele’s resignation came after management sent a memo to players via WhatsApp group informing them that they will be given a P3 000 allowance in place of their salaries effective the end of March.

In his resignation letter, he mentioned that he would not be able to survive on an allowance.

The 25-year-old Mogobane born Ditsele’s contract was valid until the end of June 2022.

Last week on behalf of the club, Galaxy Chief Executive Officer Bennett Mamelodi and the player signed termination by mutual consent agreement.

In the letter, the club stated that Ditsele had fulfilled his contractual obligations with the team and was now free to join any team of his choice.

They further thanked the hard-tackling midfielder for his service and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Speaking to Voice Sport on Wednesday, the player’s agent Bakang Moipone said some clubs have shown interest in signing Ditsele but he has not made any commitment as the interest is to find an international job.

He said the other challenge with finding a team locally is that he is not sure when the league will resume.

“We do not want to rush his next move. Amazulu Manager has shown interest but there is nothing solid at the moment as the Premier Soccer League season is nearing the end. The former Zebras Coach Peter Butler has also recommended him to a friend who will be coaching in Saudi Arabia next season. He said his friend want a defensive midfielder. That is another option to consider,” said Moipone.

Meanwhile, the club’s number one goalkeeper Ezekiel Morake’s lawyer has also served the club management with the player’s resignation letter.