DJ Twaza testifies

Judging by the uninspiring design of his yellow and blue CD cover, one can easily dismiss, DJ Twaza’s album, ‘Testify’.

However, in this case, first impressions are misleading and quickly dispensed when you listen to the music.

The 13-track album is one crying out for the dance floor. It has the same style as the Bolo Music Productions which comprises the likes of South African powerhouse, Mukosi of ‘Slahla’ hit, Master Azart, and Prince Benza.

The influence of DJ Call Me can also be felt in the songs as he blends in a unique and classic style.

The album includes tracks such as ‘Moribo’, ‘Amafire’, ‘Masa’, ‘Jona’ and ‘Baba’. He featured artists such as the forgotten Kwaito Kwasa kid, Star Luu, DJ Khoster Nistor, Obakeng, and Vanessa Pharity among others.

‘Testify’ was produced by, DJ KSB, Bino and DJ TPZ, and Muzik from South Africa; it is an LP Big Weekend is happy to testify for!

RATINGS: 9.5/10