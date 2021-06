Hot on the heels of her last single, Drum Queen BW (Gonewa Mojumi) is poised to release another track, ‘Banna Wee’.

The 25-year-old Serowe-born drummer-cum-vocalist dropped a single titled ‘Ditoro Tsame’ in April where she sang about her regular nightmares in a tune flawlessly seamed together by producer, Kitso Mauchaza.

It was a song about the belief (or lack of) in the supernatural.

GiG wonders what the youngster is singing about in her yet to be released single.