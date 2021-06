Molopita Music is back with a controversial traditional song called, ‘E Kae Puso Ya Batho Ka Batho’.

The song, which is a product of Onkemetse Monyere, who goes by the stage name ‘Kgosikgolo Ya Basiko’, is likely to be met with mixed reactions from the public as some may link it to political dynamics in the country.

However, the song is good and brings back fond memories of the once-popular traditional group, Matsieng, of the famous Tinto hit.

It was engineered by Kudzi Kumakili.

RATINGS: 7/10