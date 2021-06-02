Connect with us

Game City robbers still at large

Published

INSET: The get-away car had fake registration plates

Police are still in pursuit of three suspects who robbed a 25-year-old woman of Soft Cell Company cash amounting to P390 625.00 this week.

The woman who was being driven from her work place to Game City where she was to deposit money at the bank was robbed in full view of the public on Monday afternoon.

According to Officer –In- Charge, Criminal Investigation Department, Thalinah Mogaga, the robbers used an airgun to send panic before wrestling the bag full of money from the victim. “We are still looking for them but now we do not have a lead because they used a car, Mazda Demio with a fake registration number and also wore balaclavas to hide their faces.”

Mogaga said that they suspect that the said thieves may have been monitoring the victim’s daily routine. “They do not use a security company to make their deposits but instead they send their staff to do it. They could have been monitored,” she added.

She also said the woman was in the company of a 46-year-old male driver when the robbery took place.

Mogaga further advised people to avoid carrying large sums of cash and advised companies to engage the services of security companies..

