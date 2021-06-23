Gunning for Jujuvine

POLICE QUESTION COMEDIAN FOR POSSESSION OF PISTOL, SHOTGUN, AMMUNITION

Laughter was in short supply for local comedian, Jujuvine, last week when he was sensationally linked to missing guns at Special Support Group (SSG) armoury in Maruapula.

The funny man – real name Junior Sekolokwane – was brought in for questioning after he was found in possession of a pistol and a shotgun – two of the 27 guns reported missing from the SSG weapons room recently.

Jujuvine, who has not been charged with anything, is also believed to have handed over 150 rounds of ammunition to the cops.

When reached for a comment, the famously talkative comic was uncharacteristically tongue-tied, explaining he could not discuss the matter.

‘I will talk about it but now is not the right time. I am still helping the police so I do not want to interfere with their investigations,” he said.

Although he is a free man, the funny man could find himself in hot soup for being caught in possession of stolen property.

The famous joke-teller, known for his love of guns, will likely also have to explain why he had a pistol, which is illegal to own in Botswana.

It is thought Jujuvine purchased the artillery from one Constable Emmanuel Mmoloki for P17,000.

The 32-year-old policeman has since been arrested, appearing before Extension II Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday where he was charged with stealing by a person employed in the public service.

Mmoloki was one of five officers (constables), who along with Training Master, Senior Superintendent, were arrested and detained in connection with a massive security leak at SSG headquarters in Gaborone.

The worrying breach was discovered during a routine inspection, when it was realised 20 pistols and seven shotguns were unaccounted for.

Although Mmoloki is currently on remand and due back in court on 22nd June, the other suspects were released without charge.

According to a source at SSG, the junior officers have since been placed on suspension pending investigations while the senior officer has been temporarily transferred.

“This officer is one of those who were trained to service and keep guns at the armoury. These are dangerous weapons, especially pistols. They are not weapons that you can buy from the street. From what I have heard, one of the suspected thieves has revealed that he had sold three guns in Swaziland and two in South Africa,” said the source.

In an interview with The Voice earlier this week, Police spokesperson – Assistant Commissioner, Dipheko Motube, revealed that so far six pistols and two shotguns have been recovered.

He is confident the rest of the missing weapons will also be found soon.

“We are working round the clock to recover the missing firearms. I can assure the general public that we are trying our best to find them. They should remain calm as we now have a lead and we will recover them all. I cannot divulge more information as to where and how the other guns were discovered as it can jeopardise our investigations,” said Motube.