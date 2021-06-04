IDM sharpens Kweneng District Council staff culinary skills

Kweneng District Council- in bid to enhance service delivery to its constituents, recently sent Home Economics officers, youth trainers and Community Development officers for a one week Culinary Arts training at IDM.

The workshop was designed to offer practical skills and knowledge to officers, who in turn will train poverty eradication and economic empowerment beneficiaries in their region as well as assist projects that are ailing to put them back on track to penetrate the market.

Trainer and Executive Chef at IDM, Thuto Masala said the workshop was packaged to prepare learners to the art of Baking and Pastry; to learn the basics of mixing, shaping and baking for several baked goods including quick breads, cakes, pastry doughs, mousses, sauces, glazes, cookies, candies and confections. They also did plated desserts, chocolate work and decorated cakes.

“In addition, learners were exposed to a well-equipped, modern kitchen and how to prepare food for school functions. This course included classroom instruction and practical lab work in a commercial kitchen,” he said, adding that the learners did a one day practicum at Choppies Hyper and Northgate Mall under the IDM and Choppies Group partnership signed late last year.