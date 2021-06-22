It’s Ey Brizzy time

Things are getting exciting at the United House Party with the winner from the recent Youth Day Competition that took place at Ave Maria gave a slot.

The winner, to be announced later this week, will be hosted by Brighton Eslly Eyman AKA Ey Brizzy from Mollo records.

The Werda born artist has a six-song mixtape and has worked with the likes of Reaction, DJ Guyvos, and Slizer.

The Saturday show kicks off at 1630hours and will be streamed live on The Voice Newspaper and United Artists Facebook page.