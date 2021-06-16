Kazungula cycle challenge billed for September

*One bridge *Four countries

The highly anticipated Kazungula International Cycling Challenge (KICC) billed for September this year is slowly gaining traction.

Organisers of the inaugural (KICC) will today (Friday) sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chobe District Council and the Livingston Tourism and Livingstone Cycling Association in Zambia on Saturday.

In a brief interview with Voice Sport on Wednesday afternoon, KICC Public Relations Officer Boingotlo Motingwa said they have partnered with the Zambians, Zimbabwe, and Namibia because of the only quadripoint in the world and for the simple reason that the route of the race passes through places in both Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The 75km route goes through towns such as Chilimbana and Simonga in Zambia, and through Katombora and Komanyana in Zimbabwe. The route offers postcard scenery that includes the Zambezi River, Kazungula Bridge, and Victoria Falls.

Motingwa said negotiations with the Zambians are already at an advanced stage hence the signing of the MoU this weekend.

“We’re still hopeful that both Namibia and Zimbabwe will come on board before the yet to be announced date in September,” Boingotlo told Voice Sport.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She further said sponsors of this one-of-a-kind cycling challenge will also be unveiled at the weekend press conference.

“The press conference will be live on the KICC Facebook page and on different media platforms. Every detail will be revealed on the day, and we hope with this press conference, cycling enthusiasts will develop interest and be ready to be a part of this exciting event,” she said.

Motingwa further told Voice Sport that they are yet undecided on the date for the cycling challenge, but are currently working with all the stakeholders to come up with a perfect date.

“Remember September is Independence month in Botswana, we’ve to find a way to work around that or with that,” she said.