Khato Civils, employees resolve labour dispute

A labour dispute between Khato Civils and its truck operators which erupted last week has ended with the two parties reaching an amicable resolution.
The workers had accused the company engaged by government to construct a water pipeline from Masama to Mamashia of making them work overtime without any form of compensation.
However Khato Civils Executive Chairman, Simbi Phiri said there was never a serious issue between the company and its employees.
“Some of my remaining workers entered into a working agreement they did not fully understand. There was no way I could ill-treat my workers only towards the end of the project,” said Phiri adding that he values workers and their contribution to the company.
He said workers’ welfare and conditions of service have always been a priority and if there were complaints he would take time to assess them and respond accordingly.
“I was initially opposed to their claims of outstanding payment issues, but some of them begged for my mercy citing financial challenges which are likely to arise due to the project completion in two weeks,” he said.
Phiri added that some of these workers are breadwinners and the stoppage of their monthly salaries can never be easy.
“In fact, it is devastating. So, I assisted them and we are good, the matter has been resolved,” said Phiri who went on explain that the construction of the 100-kilometer pipeline has been an exciting journey for him, which is why he, would not want to close the project while some of those who contributed to it are miserable.
“I want all those who have had a hand in it to look at it with pride and a sense of ownership. No man could ever achieve this feat alone,” Khato Civils owner said.