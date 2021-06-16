Khato Civils, employees resolve labour dispute

A labour dispute between Khato Civils and its truck operators which erupted last week has ended with the two parties reaching an amicable resolution.

The workers had accused the company engaged by government to construct a water pipeline from Masama to Mamashia of making them work overtime without any form of compensation.

However Khato Civils Executive Chairman, Simbi Phiri said there was never a serious issue between the company and its employees.

“Some of my remaining workers entered into a working agreement they did not fully understand. There was no way I could ill-treat my workers only towards the end of the project,” said Phiri adding that he values workers and their contribution to the company.

He said workers’ welfare and conditions of service have always been a priority and if there were complaints he would take time to assess them and respond accordingly.

“I was initially opposed to their claims of outstanding payment issues, but some of them begged for my mercy citing financial challenges which are likely to arise due to the project completion in two weeks,” he said.