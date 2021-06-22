Connect with us

Lashed elder’s dreams of retribution dashed

Published

SEEKING RETRIBUTION: Kesentseng Gaosegelwe
‘They had me whipped, I want them whipped too!’

A 74-year-old man seeking justice for his beaten buttocks left court with a bruised ego to go with his sore bum after his case was dismissed recently.

Back in February, Goo-Rasume elder, Kesentseng Gaosegelwe received two lashes ‘with a big stick’ from a Kangaroo Court in Molepolole after refusing to discuss a pending case in which he was due to be called as a witness.

Kesentseng maintains, due to his age, the lashings were illegal and accused the lasher, Taolo Lebang, 62, and the man who ordered his punishment, his cousin, Lloliki Gaosegelwe, 66, of common assault.

OFF THE HOOK: Lloliki Gaosegelwe

Although he noted it was against the law to lash someone over the age of 40 – hence his grievance – this was the same punishment the old man had been seeking for his ‘tormentors’ – both aged over 40!

However, Molepolole Customary Court ruled there would been no more whipped flesh, pointing out that because Kesentseng agreed to the original beating it cannot be deemed unlawful.

“The meeting did not involve the law and the complainant was above the age. The incident occurred in the lower court known as Lekgotla-la-tletlanyo, which is also considered under the law of this country. Whoever disagrees with the lower court should consult the customary court but since the complainant had agreed to be lashed the court dismiss the case,” declared Kgosi Kebonyethebe Kgari, who was presiding over the case.

OFF THE HOOK: Taolo Lebang

Muttering angrily as he left court, Kesentseng told The Voice this was not the end of the matter and vowed to appeal the judgment.

