Lashed to death

In yet another apparent alcohol-fuelled gender-based murder to stain the land a darker shade of red, a young man is accused of beating his girlfriend to death with a stick.

29-year-old Thatayaone Ramoroka is said to have severely assaulted his lover, Tuelo Gaachure, following an evening of heavy drinking at Loologane lands in Kweneng District on Saturday.

The couple were walking back home when a ‘misunderstanding’ reportedly spiralled violently out of control.

It is believed Ramoroka grabbed a sturdy stick and mercilessly rained down blow after blow, brutally beating Gaachure, 28, to a bloody pulp.

He then apparently confessed to his sister who in turn alerted the cops.

According to a police source, officers who attended the scene found Gaachure lying motionless on the bed with bruises on her eyes as well as a deep facial wound.

She was certified dead by a medical doctor upon her arrival at Scottish Livingstone Hospital.

Charged with murder, Ramoroka appeared before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court this Tuesday, where it emerged he may have another pending murder case against him.

Pleading for the suspect’s detainment, Inspector Thema Marumolo revealed investigations into the matter had just begun and were likely to require ‘ample time’ to complete.

“There are some statements to be recorded and the post-mortem is yet to be conducted. Also, we are still searching for the information on allegations that the accused has another case of murder. We shall file an affidavit when it is ready.”

Although he was remanded in custody, Ramoroka told court he would like to apply for bail at his next mention, scheduled for 14th July.

