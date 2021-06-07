Letlhakeng robbery suspects nabbed

Police have confirmed the arrest of four suspects in Sojwe village following the recent robbery of a Choppies store in Letlhakeng village.

The quartet aged between 27 and 31 were arrested on Friday after they were found in possession of over P60 000 which they failed to account for.

Police have however appealed to the public to help with information that may lead to the arrest of four other suspects believed to be a part of the robbery syndicate and are still at large.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube, said they were hot on the heels of the suspects and was confident that the arrest of the four suspects will help them narrow their investigations and arrest their accomplices who made away with P130 000.

“Robbery incidents around the Letlhakeng area have of late been on the rise. Last Thursday, on the 3rd of this month another case of smash and grab took place in Molepolole, Kgosing ward where another Choppies store was robbed by two men and two women. These robbers have not yet been arrested and we are pleading with the nation to help in identifying these criminals,” Motube appealed.

He further highlighted that, compared to past robbery statistics, break-ins have since reduced due to curfew regulations.

The four suspects have been remanded in police custody while investigations continue.