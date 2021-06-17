Local fencer finally inducted to become Master

In an interview with Voice Sport, Leboile whose love for fencing career kicked off in 2016 said upon completion of her studies, she will focus more on grassroots development, to nurture aspiring young fencers.

Leboile is currently at Tyshler Fencing School and Eta College in Randburg, South Africa. She is attending fencing Master classes, and pursuing a Higher Certificate in Fitness and Coaching which qualifies her as a Master at the end of the year.

Dedication and a never say die attitude is finally paying off for local fencer Kate Leboile. The 28-year-old Bobonong native is six months away from being a fencing Master and Coach.

Although she started fencing in 2016, her interest in the sport began in 2008, but due to a general lack of information about the sport in the country, it took her eight years to finally play her favourite sport.

“It took me time to become a fencer as I did not know where to start. I do not want any youngster to go through what I went through hence my determination to give more time to development. My entire purpose for studying this course was for me to be able to mentor fencers from a very young age.

The determined fencer heaped praise on the International Fencing Federation who she said came calling after noticing her hard work in the sport. She said through the help of the Botswana Fencing Federation she was able to pursue fencing at a higher level and upgrade her ranking.

“It was my gold medal performance during at the 2020 Fencing National Championships where I was also ranked first in the Senior Women epee, which made this South African move possible,” she said.

This remarkable achievement came at a time when sporting activities were suspended in the country, and Leboile had to follow a personalised programme, training alone at home.

Leboile who is also a graduate of Botswana Accountancy College (BAC) in BA (Hons Business Entrepreneurship), and University of Pretoria (Fraud and Risk Management) has been in South Africa since February.

“It has been amazing looking at what we are currently going through. Both schools make the environment more suitable for us to learn as we mostly do practicals while adhering to Covid-19 regulations as well,” she said.