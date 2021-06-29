Lovebirds drop ‘Skelem key’

Brought together by their love for music, Edwin Kane and his lover, Tlholego Nature Sonny’s romance has since blossomed into a musical partnership that was recently crowned by the release of their debut single, ‘Skelem Key’.

The duo met back in 2017, starting off first as friends and later lovers, oblivious to the reality that some day their love story would inspire their musical collaboration.

The Kopong-born Edwin (35) – also known as Sour Man BW – says he has been in the creative industry since primary school.

“I was a traditional dancer back then and I enjoyed working with different groups. I currently have a traditional music album titled ‘Nka Go Thusa’ and two Dance Hall singles namely, ‘My Real Wife and Super Lady’, Edwin proudly told Voice Entertainment.

Despite her love for music, Ikalanga songbird, Tlholego Sonny (27) – also known as Chabuya – had, however, never imagined herself as a music star until she met her lover, Sour Man BW. “I met Sour Man BW when I was really blank about music. We just decided to make our dreams a reality, hence releasing this song,” she reminisces.

However, the two lovebirds’ dreams of cashing in on their talents, just like other artists, was dealt a heavy blow by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is really a challenge to make it in the industry when there is a pandemic like this one. We released this song during a very tricky time hence were unable to get any bookings or perform at any shows,” Sour Man BW sadly explains.

The song has since proved relatively popular on social media platforms, having attracted over 5,000 views on Facebook in less than a week.

“The music business is a bit of a lottery in my view. You can take time compiling songs with the hope of making a kill in the market, only to be disappointed with the sales. But someone can come up with one song and make millions out of it,” observed Sour Man BW in his parting shot.