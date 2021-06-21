Man found hanging from the rafters

In yet another suicide to rock the tourist town of Maun a 31-year-old man of Riverside ward was last weekend found hanging from the rafters of his house.

According to Maun station Commander, Chenamo Orateng, the man’s lifeless body was found by his 34-year-old male relative who then notified the police of the incident.

“We received a report that a certain man was found hanging from the rafters and we rushed to the scene where we took the deceased to the hospital and he was confirmed dead,” revealed Orateng.

While he said investigations were still at preliminary stages, Orateng further revealed that the deceased did not leave any suicide note and that the family remains clueless as to what triggered him to take his own life.

“For now, we have not established why he took his life, he did not confide in any of his family members and we have not established any conflict between him and his loved ones prior to his suicide,” added Orateng.

Orateng has urged the public to desist from bottling issues up because they tend to be more overwhelmed by their problems and end up taking drastic decisions like taking one’s life.

“People should learn to share their problems with those they trust be it family, friends or seek counselling. Taking one’s life is not a solution to any problem but it becomes a problem to those you leave behind” advised Orateng.