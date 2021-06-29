Marang sees red

Local actress/celebrity, Marang Selolwane, wife to veteran footballer star, Dipsy Selolwane, is fed up with social media bullies constantly criticizing the 14-year age gap between them.

This week, a social media user posted the couple’s photo, noting that when Marang was presenting a popular kids programme, ‘Mantlwaneng’, Dipsy was already an adult and watching her on TV.

Following similar snide remarks in the past that went unchallenged, this time Marang, 29, was unable to resist responding – albeit rather tamely – hitting back, “No doll! he was in Chicago”.

Shaya has no time for social media bullying so let this be a warning to all of you: leave these two alone!

It’s no excuse but Marang should console herself with the knowledge that most of these comments are borne out of jealousy.

Like my old mum used to say, ‘If you haven’t got anything nice to say, then say nothing at all!’