Masisi finally gets vaccination to end mounting speculation

This Friday, almost three months after the vaccine arrived in Botswana, President Mokgweetsi Masisi finally rolled up his sleeve for his first Covid-19 jab.

Delivered at Maruapula Community Hall before the watchful eyes of local media, it puts an end to the rumours Masisi had already received the vaccine during one of his many trips outside the country.

While the majority of world leaders were first in line to take the vaccine to allay fears from the public, Masisi announced he would not ‘jump the queue’ but wait his turn as per the laid down schedule.

“Like I said before, if my chance comes to get the vaccine I will take it like every normal citizen and today here I am doing that,” HE declared.

Masisi, who received the Pfizer vaccine, encouraged citizens to take the vaccine when their turn comes.

He admitted the recent rise in Covid-19 cases was a concern and urged the nation to adhere to prevention protocols to curb the spread.

According to the latest statistics released on Thursday, 150, 019 people have been vaccinated. Active cases stood at 2, 967 while the death toll was at 896.