Masunga’s finest

This trio from the northeast township of Masunga goes by the moniker ‘Massvill’s Finest’ and is a breath of fresh air. Brought together by their love of music, Man Blayker, Sgibaba, and T.Boza decided to join forces on an album where each individual will be leading their songs.

The first single ‘Kule’ recorded at Compare Studio was recently released.

One would be fooled into thinking Afro-Pop star, Eugene Jackson is on the mic as the lead singer gets into his Hip Hop and Dancehall-inspired flow.

Done in Ikalanga, Setswana, and English, this is one song all Masunga natives should be proud of.

Rating: 6/10.