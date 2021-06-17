Connect with us

News

Maun tourism school completed in record time

Published

Overlooking the mighty Thamalakane River, Maun school of tourism and hospitality has been built within record time of eight months and within budget, Minister of Basic Education, Fidelis Molao has commended.

The school which is a faculty in a form of a mini hotel, is a breathtaking view with magnificent rooms and lobby that provides not only a beautiful river view and sunset.

“It is indeed a top end facility and I believe it is an envy of hotels around Maun,” said Molao.

During his tour of some Education facilities in Maun this week, Molao visited the school to appreciate the progress and was impressed by the end product.

“It started around October last year and here we are, it is done and it is commendable to the contractor and consultants and everybody else who was engaged in the project, you have really worked under pressure to deliver,” Molao noted.

The impressive project was built by BOHUA (pty) Ltd a Chinese construction company based in the capital city Gaborone.

Through the mini hotel that forms part of Maun senior secondary school, government will pilot a multiple pathways programme, aimed at helping learners improve their capabilities pre-vocational.

In fact around 120 learners have already started the programme but utilizing other premises within the school as they await the opening of the new building.

“Because the programme has begun, students are using alternative venues within the school so we need to start moving this side so the programme can be put to practice in earnest,” added molao.

In terms of the budget Molao added that, “It is slightly over short run but it has been done within budget, safe for a slight amount of below P200 000 additional cost, but these things do happen because sometimes changes which were initially not within the scope are made.”

