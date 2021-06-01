Mmopi’s strange ring

Shaya came across a picture of one of the Covid-19 Task Force Communications team members, Kago Mmopi, cuddling a baby.
The picture is cute and Shaya was jealous.
However, what caught Yours Truly’s attention was the ring Mmopi was wearing.
Could it be a masonic ring?
That would imply the man is a freemason.
Or is it a Signet ring, which would communicate how monied the man is?
Sir just take a moment and explain the ring to many of your friends and followers who have sent Shay to ask on their behalf.
After all, you are a PR Guru, speaking to the media should not be too difficult.