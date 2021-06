Mbatshi Gopolang, who goes by the stage name, MB Onthebeat, will join Mandi Gopolang Jordie and MC Boldwin Bals for the United House Party show dubbed the Social Affair on Saturday.

MB Onthebeat is expected to display his talent having shared the stage with the likes of South African star, Sun El Musician, Dr. Tawanda, DJ Kuchi,,, and many more.

The show will be streamed live on The Voice Newspaper and United Artists Facebook Page and starts at 1630hrs.