Moswaane ordered to pay P80k for insulting officer

Member of Parliament for Francistown West, Ignatius Moswaane, has been ordered to pay P80,000.00 to police officer, Thebeyame Lebogang, for a July 2019 altercation in Francistown where he is said to have insulted her.

The Voice is in possession of Court documents that show that on the 12th July 2019, three children had been knocked down by a motorist at Francistown’s Monarch location on the day of the incident.

The police officer and her colleagues attended to the scene of accident where they were met by a crowd of people among them the driver of the vehicle that hit the children and Moswaane.

After assessing the scene, the officer ordered for the concerned vehicle to be towed to Central Police Station for further investigations.

However, it is said that Moswaane blocked the tow truck driver from moving the vehicle in question and in the process uttering words that; “O ja tjo tjo le batho ba di break-down, o senyegile. Le gone le magodu, le utswa le Mazezuru. …You eat bribes with people involved in the business of towing motor vehicles, you are rotten. Further, you are a thief and Bazezuru are your accomplices”.

The documents show that Moswaane refused to retract, or apologize to the officer for uttering the words in front of a crowd of people. It is further said that; “Fuck You! You don’t know whom you are dealing with. I am advocating for the rights of my constituents”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The words are said to have been uttered in full audience of members of the public at Area W Clinic where the children had been taken for treatment of injuries.

Lebogang was seeking P150,000.00 for defamation and P50,000.00 for the insults and engaged Mbikiwa Attorneys for the matter.

On June 4th, 2021 the Deputy Registrar and Master of the High Court awarded the damages to Lebogang in the sum of P80,000.00 with 10 per cent interest per annum from 31 July 2019 to date.