Mr Letshwiti where are you?

It is time that as a nation we stand up and demand answers from Botswana Football Association (BFA) President Maclean Letshwiti and Task Force team on when they intend to open for sports.

Shaya has observed that of the late majority of players especially footballers have stopped training on their own like they used to do.

A growing number of Premier League players have resorted to heavy drinking and doing drugs.

Let’s all unite and help with alternatives before their future goes down the drain.

It is painful to watch what these athletes go through.

C’mon Letshwiti, do something!