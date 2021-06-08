MTF academy calls for 2021 entry

Approaching its third year, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy has this week announced calls for applications for its sought-after film and TV training programme dubbed MTF academy class of 2022.

The Botswana duo who participated and graduated in the last class of 2020 was Masego Mohwasa and Lorato Orapeleng.

The call is open to all emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification in the film to apply for this exciting opportunity to hone their television and film production skills.

“The MTF Academy is our commitment to the future of our Industry and gives young Africans the chance to hone their television and film production skills through a world-class training programme. After two successful years, we’re proud to announce a new call to entry to and look forward to meeting the next generation of African filmmakers,” said Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment & Connected Video in a press statement.

Launched in May 2018, the MTF Academy has so far given 120 students the chance to harness their expertise in film and TV, moulding them into skilled industry professionals.

The Class of 2020 set a precedent as the first cohort of students to work during a pandemic.

As a result, the programme was extended from 12 to 18 months.

This additional time allowed the students to graduate with two qualifications as opposed to one.

Despite adapting to the Covid-19 restrictions, the Class of 2020 had other opportunities to shine: they were active participants during the virtual MTF Masterclass sessions and worked on the global Pledge to Pause PSAs for the United Nations Verified campaign.

They also got to make short films in their home countries which launched as part of the ‘Colours of Africa’ series airing on Showmax and M-Net AfroCinema pop-up channel as part of the Africa Month campaign in May.

Like previous years, all 60 students alongside select members of the public will get to participate in the MTF Masterclasses.

Top performing students will also get the opportunity to engage in the annual 8 week- NYFA Scholarship at the Academy in New York.