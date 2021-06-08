Of Biscat, anxiety and stress

If there is one person who does not hide his wealth is Botswana’s rich kid, Bissau Gaobakwe.

But of late Biscat had gone quiet with no more flashing of his toys, cash, lavish life experiences, and of course designer label purchases.

What could have happened?

Just when Shaya was still beginning to wonder then boom Biscat drops a bombshell: “I took my daily walk up Oodi hill this evening……it felt therapeutic. There was a full moon. This is how I deal with uncertainty, anxiety, and stress. We need to protect our mental health more than we protect our money….#mentalhealthiswealth” Share with us what you are going through, maybe we may help.