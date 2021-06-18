Ostomy clinic officially opened

Connect with us

ON TOUR: Dr Dikoloti

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Edwin Dikoloti, officially opened the Stoma and Wound Care Centre at Nyangagbwe Referral Hospital, a project that was undertaken in February by Orthosurge Botswana, a wholly owned citizen company based in Gaborone.

Othorsurge Botswana began the refurbishment of the ostomy clinic at the tune of P200 000, with works that included refurbishment of the electrical works, installation of medical equipment and new furniture.

An ostomy clinic provides patients with long-term access to a Certified Ostomy Care Nurse (COCN) or Certified Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurse (CWOCN) specialist essential for people requiring ostomies.

An ostomy is a surgery done to create an opening (stoma) from an area inside the patient body to the outside and it treats a number of diseases of the digestive or urinary systems.

Speaking at the official opening on Thursday morning, Minister Dikoloti commended the company for their dedication to improving healthcare in the country.

The Minister said Othorsurge Botswana made the decision to refurbish the clinic at the most difficult time, where most businesses are struggling financially.

The Minister said this was made possible by a conducive atmosphere created by government that allows for partnership with the private sector.

“I’ve admiration for citizens who continue to step forward to help the nation in this time of need,” said Dikoloti.

The ostomy clinic came into existence in 2015 following the upsurge in number of patients in the northern region.

“Its establishment was a great achievement for Nyangagbwe as the main referral clinic serving the north of Dibete all the way to Okavango,”
“The clinic instantly became a game changer especially the surgical department as it has now become the centre of excellence for caring for clients with complicated wounds,” he said.

He further said although a lot of good things have come out of the clinic in its five year existence it also faced many challenges. One of the positives he said was the reduction of mortalities in adult wound clients.

“One of the challenges faced by the clinic is the vastness of the area it covers, and also shortage of working space,” said Dr Dikoloti.

Managing Director of Othorsurge Botswana, Oremeng Motshegare said they are an organization that prides itself in improving the wellbeing of others.

“As such it is only just that we extend our hand to those who are in aid within Nyangagbwe and surrounding areas to the best of our capabilities,” Motshegare.

He said when the project came about they felt compelled by their undoubted support for community based projects.

“Through this project, not only is the dignity and privacy of the patient restored, but there’s also a sense of belonging and expediency in helping the stoma and care patients.

