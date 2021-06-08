Over 200 entries for BOMU awards

As the final bell on the call for submission rang on Monday midnight, over 200 artists had submitted their work for this year’s Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) Awards, Voice Entertainment can reveal.

This was confirmed by Total Music group’s owner and the man who has been subcontracted to handle the awards for the next five years, Seabelo Modibe.

Modibe, in an interview this week, further confirmed that although the BOMU team is still compiling the list, which will be made public by next week, all major artists in Botswana – including the ever trending William KRM Last – have submitted their work for the competition.

This, according to Modibe, is a sign that competition will be fierce this time around, something which has been missing from the awards.

“Obviously the last day of submission was Monday but I can tell you we have well over 200 artists who have entered the awards,” Modibe confirmed.

“I can confirm that all major artists – among others Scar, William, Charma Gal, Baxon and Sasa Klaas, and Khoisan – have entered the awards. This will be a very tough competition and all I can say is the judges have their work cut out for them,” Modibe added.

With 22 categories up for grabs and a chosen Top 6 awards, the judges will take a month to complete their judging.

According to Modibe, the judging will commence next week Monday. The awards, which will be a virtual affair with limited guests, will be live on national TV by early August.