Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Pensioner faces possible 40-year jail term

Published

ACCUSED OF RAPE: Ngatwa
ACCUSED OF RAPE: Ngatwa

– He is convicted of raping grandchild

A 70-year-old pensioner convicted of four counts of raping his grandchild is likely to be sentenced to 40 years imprisonment.

The accused, Morris Ngatwa of Gamodubu, Bokalaka ward in the Kweneng District, today (Wednesday) appeared before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court hopeful to get his sentence but the Gender Based Violence (GBV) Magistrate Keabetswe Majuta commuted the matter to the High Court since it was above her sentence jurisdiction.

“Section 142(5) of the penal code provides that a rape case shall not run concurrently with any other sentence whether the other sentence be for the offence of rape or any other offence. This therefore means the accused is facing an aggregate of 40 years imprisonment,” explained Magistrate Majuta.

However, the elderly man who had no previous conviction had failed to seek the court’s mercy during mitigation, He did not say anything and rather told the court during exceptional extenuating circumstances that there was nothing he could do, so the court should take its decision.

Ngatwa is accused of repeatedly raping his 16-year-old granddaughter since January 2020. He was however charged with five counts of rape which occurred at Gamodubu but the court did not find him guilty on the fifth count because the state could not prove it.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The widowed old man is said to have been staying with the 16-year-old victim and her younger brother aged 12, following the death of their mother.

The accused allegedly penetrated the teenager without using a condom and when she tried to scream because of pain, he covered her mouth with his hand.

The girl did not tell anyone as she feared the accused who threatened to throw her and her sibling out of his house if she complained.

He is said to have only stopped abusing the girl on August 7th, 2020 after the girl’s 12-year-old younger brother witnessed it one night when he heard a mattress shaking and saw his grandfather on top his sister while the sister was crying and the brother later reported to one of the family relatives who later informed other family members before the matter was reported to the police.

During confrontation by the police the old man allegedly did not deny sleeping with his granddaughter, but claimed he paid the minor for sex. In his defence before court, the old man had claimed he did not know why he was accused because his private parts were dead and not capable of erection.

He further claimed the police should explain to him how he could have raped his grandchild and further asked them to examine his manhood.

However, Ngatwa is remanded in custody awaiting his sentence which is expected to be soon before the High Court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Traders often skip on declaring goods Traders often skip on declaring goods

News

BURS’ Chinese crackdown

Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) is reportedly investigating Chinese nationals for undervaluing goods brought into the country. With suspicions that some traders do not...

1 day ago

News

Man found hanging from the rafters

In yet another suicide to rock the tourist town of Maun a 31-year-old man of Riverside ward was last weekend found hanging from the...

1 day ago

Politics

I have not been paid to destroy BPF-Butale

The embattled Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) President Biggie Butale has rubbished swirling rumours that he has accepted P500 000 payment from BDP to destroy...

1 day ago
JOINED AT THE CUFF: Chisamba (maroon scarf) and Khupe are off to prison again JOINED AT THE CUFF: Chisamba (maroon scarf) and Khupe are off to prison again

News

Hot sentence for stove thieves

Two habitual thieves who broke into a house and stole a stove will be dining in on prison food for the next few years....

5 hours ago

News

NWDC concerned at the rising Covid-19 cases

The Northwest District Council Chairperson, Kebareeditse Ntsogotho, has expressed concern over the rise of Covid-19 cases in the district. Speaking at the Northwest Council...

1 day ago

International

World Music Day 2021: History, Significance and Quotes

All over the world, June 21 is celebrated as ‘World Music Day’. It is also known as ‘Fete de la Musique’ in French and...

1 day ago

News

Francistown in the red

*Mayor condemns risky wayward behavior

4 hours ago
FORGIVING: Dr Mokotedi FORGIVING: Dr Mokotedi

News

Hospital superintendent forgives abusive ben 10

Letsholathebe memorial hospital’s superintendent, Dr Lebogang Mokotedi has withdrawn a domestic violence case against her “ex-boyfriend” out of forgiveness. Appearing before Maun magistrate court...

1 hour ago
Creative mind Creative mind

Business

Creative mind

The Publiko Prince and his royal ambition Equipped with over ten years of experience as a Graphic Designer, Weston Takaedza decided the time was...

8 mins ago
Tidimalo (black jersey) and Maphosa leaving court Tidimalo (black jersey) and Maphosa leaving court

News

A friend from hell

YOUNG MAN ACCOMMODATES LOVERS, RAPES AND ROBS THEM A couple’s romantic night at friend’s house in Tatisiding village ended in trauma as the friend...

28 mins ago

Business

Bank Gaborone/Debswana’s citizen empowerment drive

P200 million pledged towards CEEP *20, 000 jobs to be created Diamond mining giants Debswana Mining Company and Bank Gaborone, a member of Capricorn...

13 mins ago
UNIMPRESSED: Arafat Khan UNIMPRESSED: Arafat Khan

Politics

Shots fired

Khan slams ‘toxic’ BCP Since his surprise loss at the 2019 general elections, Arafat Khan has been quieter than usual. Away from the media...

9 mins ago
ON THE MOVE: Prophet Festus donating food hampers ON THE MOVE: Prophet Festus donating food hampers

News

Actions louder than words for The Voice of Hope

Church feeds the needy in honour of T.B Joshua Living up to their name, The Voice of Hope church in Maun donated food hampers...

13 mins ago
HEAVY STUFF: President Masisi lays his hands on the diamond HEAVY STUFF: President Masisi lays his hands on the diamond

News

Diamond delight

Debswana’s biggest find yet to be valued The value of Debswana’s record-breaking diamond, uncovered earlier this month in Jwaneng, is yet to be determined....

11 mins ago

News

‘You stole my husband, now give me half-a- Million!’

WOMAN DEMANDS HALF A MILLION PULA OR 143 COWS FOR MARRIAGE WRECKING *Former Mayor’s daughter guilty of marriage wrecking Adamant it would take a...

10 mins ago
BUDDIES: President Mnangagwa with Passion Java BUDDIES: President Mnangagwa with Passion Java

News

Bulging out

The above picture got people talking this week for two reasons. It could be the way he is seated or our President Emmerson Mnangagwa...

8 mins ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.