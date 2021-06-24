Police kill three armed robbery suspects

Three suspected armed robbers were killed in an early morning shootout with the police in Gaborone’s Block 6 location today.

According to Botswana Police Service spokesperson, assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube, there was exchange of fire between the police and the suspects.

In a statement issued this morning, Motube said the suspects were trying to rob one homestead in the area.

“The deceased who are suspected to be Zimbabweans are aged between 30 and 40. A firearm suspected to have been used by the suspects was discovered at the scene. The investigations are at a preliminary stage and we appeal to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the arrest of two other suspects who fled the scene during the incident,” said Motube.

Gaborone Block 6 Neighborhood Watch Chairperson, Tumelo Leutlwetse, has expressed concern over the high crime rate in their area. He said they have a WhatsApp group through which they communicate any criminal activity in the neighbourhood.

“It is not safe to walk the streets even during the day because people are robbed of their valuables like cellphones and money. We encourage people to be aware of their surroundings and inform neighbours when they are away from home. Our crime prevention cluster is working jointly with the police to fight crime,” said Leutlwetse