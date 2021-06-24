Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Police kill three armed robbery suspects

Published

ILLUSTRATION: Crime scene

Three suspected armed robbers were killed in an early morning shootout with the police in Gaborone’s Block 6 location today.

According to Botswana Police Service spokesperson, assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube, there was exchange of fire between the police and the suspects.

In a statement issued this morning, Motube said the suspects were trying to rob one homestead in the area.

“The deceased who are suspected to be Zimbabweans are aged between 30 and 40. A firearm suspected to have been used by the suspects was discovered at the scene. The investigations are at a preliminary stage and we appeal to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the arrest of two other suspects who fled the scene during the incident,” said Motube.

Gaborone Block 6 Neighborhood Watch Chairperson, Tumelo Leutlwetse, has expressed concern over the high crime rate in their area. He said they have a WhatsApp group through which they communicate any criminal activity in the neighbourhood.

“It is not safe to walk the streets even during the day because people are robbed of their valuables like cellphones and money. We encourage people to be aware of their surroundings and inform neighbours when they are away from home. Our crime prevention cluster is working jointly with the police to fight crime,” said Leutlwetse

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

‘You stole my husband, now give me half-a- Million!’

WOMAN DEMANDS HALF A MILLION PULA OR 143 COWS FOR MARRIAGE WRECKING *Former Mayor’s daughter guilty of marriage wrecking Adamant it would take a...

2 days ago
FORGIVING: Dr Mokotedi FORGIVING: Dr Mokotedi

News

Hospital superintendent forgives abusive ben 10

Letsholathebe memorial hospital’s superintendent, Dr Lebogang Mokotedi has withdrawn a domestic violence case against her “ex-boyfriend” out of forgiveness. Appearing before Maun magistrate court...

3 days ago
Tidimalo (black jersey) and Maphosa leaving court Tidimalo (black jersey) and Maphosa leaving court

News

A friend from hell

YOUNG MAN ACCOMMODATES LOVERS, RAPES AND ROBS THEM A couple’s romantic night at friend’s house in Tatisiding village ended in trauma as the friend...

2 days ago
JOINED AT THE CUFF: Chisamba (maroon scarf) and Khupe are off to prison again JOINED AT THE CUFF: Chisamba (maroon scarf) and Khupe are off to prison again

News

Hot sentence for stove thieves

Two habitual thieves who broke into a house and stole a stove will be dining in on prison food for the next few years....

3 days ago
ACCUSED OF RAPE: Ngatwa ACCUSED OF RAPE: Ngatwa

News

Pensioner faces possible 40-year jail term

– He is convicted of raping grandchild A 70-year-old pensioner convicted of four counts of raping his grandchild is likely to be sentenced to...

1 day ago
PASSED TO GLORY: TB Joshua PASSED TO GLORY: TB Joshua

News

Tribute to Senior Prophet T.B. Joshua

As Father’s Day approaches, Voice Woman pays tribute to a man who devoted his entire life to humanity; spiritual father to many, prophet and...

2 days ago
The glazers of ghetto The glazers of ghetto

Business

The glazers of ghetto

Bringing a sparkle to car lights in F/Town With jobs scarce and unemployment depressingly high, locals are increasingly forced to rely on their own...

2 days ago

News

Gunning for Jujuvine

POLICE QUESTION COMEDIAN FOR POSSESSION OF PISTOL, SHOTGUN, AMMUNITION Laughter was in short supply for local comedian, Jujuvine, last week when he was sensationally...

2 days ago

News

BDP courts Nkate for Maun East

One of Botswana’s political heavy weights Jacob Nkate is being courted to represent the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in Maun West following the...

2 days ago
SURVIVOR: Letang Selepe SURVIVOR: Letang Selepe

News

Out of the darkness

The long road to overcoming mental illness She was only 12 years of age when, against her will, she lost her virginity to a...

2 days ago

News

Saved from the cold

*Francistown Rotary Club donates blankets to MaJaNa’s needy About 30km from Jamataka in the Shashe West Constituency lies a settlement called Lekoba. Accessed through...

2 days ago
Back at the helm President Mogwera returns Back at the helm President Mogwera returns

Entertainment

Back at the helm President Mogwera returns

Woman of courage Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) President Masego Mogwera is excited and rearing to go after a two years suspension. The 54-...

2 days ago
SEEKING RETRIBUTION: Kesentseng Gaosegelwe SEEKING RETRIBUTION: Kesentseng Gaosegelwe

News

Lashed elder’s dreams of retribution dashed

‘They had me whipped, I want them whipped too!’ A 74-year-old man seeking justice for his beaten buttocks left court with a bruised ego...

2 days ago
Missing man's body found in Shashe dam Missing man's body found in Shashe dam

News

Missing man’s body found in Shashe dam

A Mandunyane family’s worst fears were cruelly confirmed last Tuesday when their missing son’s body was found floating in Shashe Dam. According to reports,...

2 days ago
Amari's flowing fortunes Amari's flowing fortunes

Business

Amari’s flowing fortunes

Celebrity baby gets Whistler Beverages endorsement One-year-old Amari has already achieved more in his short life than many manage in their lifetime. At just...

2 days ago

Entertainment

Social Media Round UP!

Cassper Nyovest’s 100m deal South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has landed the biggest business deal of his career. The ‘Tito Mboweni’ hit-maker can now...

2 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.