Pono Moatlhodi’s assault case set for July

ACCUSED: Moatlhodi

Tonota Member of Parliament, Pono Moathodi’s assault case that was scheduled for trial yesterday (Thursday) has been postponed to the 22nd of July.

The stand-in State prosecutor, Sesafeleng Dijeng, moved for the postponement of the case, noting that the substantive prosecutor, Gaone Miller,was away and  had not given her any specific instructions.  “I was not given any instructions, may we set another date,” she pleaded.

Magistrate Thabang Chokwe set the matter for the 22nd of July when new trial dates will be set.

MP Moathodi, Maranyane Kebitsang and Nnyana Kebitsang are accused of assaulting a 12-year-old boy on January 2019 in Tonota after they allegedly caught him stealing some mangoes.

It is said the trio then unleashed a vicious dog to bite the child, causing puncture wounds and bruises on his face and body.

