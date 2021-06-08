Ramoruswa revives gospel music

It looks like local artists are trying to revive the dying Gospel music.

It has been years without the release of any Gospel hit that stands out but Kgomotso Ramoruswa may be heading towards changing all that.

Her 10-song album called ‘Ba tla Dula’ is a welcome development.

It opens up with a track called ‘Morena’ followed by ‘Ha Le Phirimile’ and ‘Ba Tla Dula’.

Some of the songs to look out for are ‘Utlwang Ditaba’ and Le ‘Gopotse Kae’?

It was recorded at Face-Off studios in South Africa.

RATINGS 7/10