Rise and shine

Life Coach, Jeremiah Dikgang is focused on changing the mindset of the citizenry, one kid at a time.

The founder of Quantum Leap Academy has a seminar slated for 29th June at Marang Gardens.

Dikgang urges parents to expose their children to lessons aimed at creating an awareness that the future they dream of is worked out from a very young age.

“Many of us grew without even thinking of how we want our lives to pen out. We were at the mercy of any opportunity that may hit us by mistake and end up settling for something way lower than our abilities.”

Dikgang said at Quantum Leap they train young people to create a clear vision for their ideal future and draw personal goals aimed at achieving the ideal vision.

They also develop a daily game plan that helps a child pursue their goals with passion and purpose and also be able to deal with their negative energy.

The seminar is open to participants aged between 12 and 19 at P300 each and is inclusive of lunch.