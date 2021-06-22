Samantha’s Zambian touch

Soulful songbird Samantha Mogwe’s video for the single ‘Beautiful’ finally dropped last Thursday.

A fusion of Neo-Soul, Afro-Beats, and Trap-Soul and written by Mogwe over a period of two years, the song was finally released on 2nd April.

It was arranged and produced by KD Bangers. The Zambian producer’s masterful touch is evident throughout the song.

According to Mogwe, the song takes one on a journey, exploring the emotions that come with affirming one’s position of being capable of shining, despite the narrative that is perpetuated in the society of planting seeds of self-doubt and questioning whether one is deserving of good things happening for them and to them.

The video visuals are directed by Benstar the Cinematographer with special appearances by professional dancers Angie Amba and Stellar Atsile.