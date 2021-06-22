Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Scrable for Moremi Game Reserve

Published

WORRIED: Ntsogotlho

Kgosi Tawana, President Masisi , and two communities show interest

Request by government to acquire a chunk of land in Moremi Game reserve in the Okavango Delta has raised eyebrows and divided opinion among leaders in the North West District.

“This is mainly because there is an existing conflict over the same piece of land that lies in NG 28 and NG 21 and I don’t see the North West District Council allowing this application to pass unless we are given clear reasons what it will be used for,” stated North West District Council chairperson, Kebareeditse Ntsogotho in an interview this week.

Top in the said conflict is Batawana paramount chief kgosi Tawana Moremi’s application for inheritance of the land in the NG 28 which he claims belongs to his forefathers.

However early this month when the landboard was due to process his application, the board was divided with some raising objection over the inheritance matter.

This was because before the same board there is a counter claim by Basarwa Khoedom council, which claims that the land in question does not belong to the royal family but rather to Basarwa and Bayei communities who lived there before the arrival of Batawana.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The landboard therefore failed to make a conclusion on Moremi’s application and instead forwarded it to the Ministry of Land Management, Water and Sanitation for guidance.

Meanwhile in 2019, state president, Mokgwetsi Masisi promised to give Moremi a perfect gift during his 50th birthday celebration. He mentioned that he would give back Maun Educational park to the community, a promise he has already honoured.

Masisi further stated that Moremi will get the piece of land in chiefs island in Moremi Game Reserve, but that the Landboard application process has to be followed first.

This week at the opening of the full council meeting,minister in the Lands ministry, Kefentse Mzwinila made a correspondence to the council in which he is seeking opinion of the council regarding the central government’s application for the same piece of land in question.

The correspondence states that Masisi has used his presidential powers to apply for the land.

“ We received the letter and the president was within the legal route, but what is troubling us is that the public interest raised is not clear, so it will become difficult for us to support this request because there are so many Batswana who want to use that land as well for tourism purposes,” explained the council chairperson, Ntsogotho.

Ntsogotho says he believes majority of the councillors would not allow the application to pass. However Ntsogotho fears that Masisi would still get his way anyway.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A councillor in Bojanala ward, Luke Motlaleselelo shared the same concern, “This is a very sensitive issue. Matters of land requires thorough public consultation and Ngamiland communities should have been consulted first, that is if they believe in democratic rule. But we all know that our Land board consists of mostly ruling party members and although we may turn the application down, the Landboard will sit and decide,”said Motlaleselo.

The councillors” further contention is that at the end of the day, the minister would issue a commission of inquiry and the central government will grab the land after all.

Apparently the government had made it clear in its application that it will not affect existing land rights in the area, Landboard chairperson, Dube confirmed but declined to discuss the matter further before the council seating.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Traders often skip on declaring goods Traders often skip on declaring goods

News

BURS’ Chinese crackdown

Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) is reportedly investigating Chinese nationals for undervaluing goods brought into the country. With suspicions that some traders do not...

1 day ago

News

Man found hanging from the rafters

In yet another suicide to rock the tourist town of Maun a 31-year-old man of Riverside ward was last weekend found hanging from the...

1 day ago

Politics

I have not been paid to destroy BPF-Butale

The embattled Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) President Biggie Butale has rubbished swirling rumours that he has accepted P500 000 payment from BDP to destroy...

1 day ago
JOINED AT THE CUFF: Chisamba (maroon scarf) and Khupe are off to prison again JOINED AT THE CUFF: Chisamba (maroon scarf) and Khupe are off to prison again

News

Hot sentence for stove thieves

Two habitual thieves who broke into a house and stole a stove will be dining in on prison food for the next few years....

5 hours ago

News

NWDC concerned at the rising Covid-19 cases

The Northwest District Council Chairperson, Kebareeditse Ntsogotho, has expressed concern over the rise of Covid-19 cases in the district. Speaking at the Northwest Council...

1 day ago

International

World Music Day 2021: History, Significance and Quotes

All over the world, June 21 is celebrated as ‘World Music Day’. It is also known as ‘Fete de la Musique’ in French and...

1 day ago

News

Francistown in the red

*Mayor condemns risky wayward behavior

4 hours ago
FORGIVING: Dr Mokotedi FORGIVING: Dr Mokotedi

News

Hospital superintendent forgives abusive ben 10

Letsholathebe memorial hospital’s superintendent, Dr Lebogang Mokotedi has withdrawn a domestic violence case against her “ex-boyfriend” out of forgiveness. Appearing before Maun magistrate court...

1 hour ago
Creative mind Creative mind

Business

Creative mind

The Publiko Prince and his royal ambition Equipped with over ten years of experience as a Graphic Designer, Weston Takaedza decided the time was...

8 mins ago
Tidimalo (black jersey) and Maphosa leaving court Tidimalo (black jersey) and Maphosa leaving court

News

A friend from hell

YOUNG MAN ACCOMMODATES LOVERS, RAPES AND ROBS THEM A couple’s romantic night at friend’s house in Tatisiding village ended in trauma as the friend...

28 mins ago

Business

Bank Gaborone/Debswana’s citizen empowerment drive

P200 million pledged towards CEEP *20, 000 jobs to be created Diamond mining giants Debswana Mining Company and Bank Gaborone, a member of Capricorn...

13 mins ago
UNIMPRESSED: Arafat Khan UNIMPRESSED: Arafat Khan

Politics

Shots fired

Khan slams ‘toxic’ BCP Since his surprise loss at the 2019 general elections, Arafat Khan has been quieter than usual. Away from the media...

10 mins ago
ON THE MOVE: Prophet Festus donating food hampers ON THE MOVE: Prophet Festus donating food hampers

News

Actions louder than words for The Voice of Hope

Church feeds the needy in honour of T.B Joshua Living up to their name, The Voice of Hope church in Maun donated food hampers...

13 mins ago
HEAVY STUFF: President Masisi lays his hands on the diamond HEAVY STUFF: President Masisi lays his hands on the diamond

News

Diamond delight

Debswana’s biggest find yet to be valued The value of Debswana’s record-breaking diamond, uncovered earlier this month in Jwaneng, is yet to be determined....

12 mins ago

News

‘You stole my husband, now give me half-a- Million!’

WOMAN DEMANDS HALF A MILLION PULA OR 143 COWS FOR MARRIAGE WRECKING *Former Mayor’s daughter guilty of marriage wrecking Adamant it would take a...

10 mins ago
Missing man's body found in Shashe dam Missing man's body found in Shashe dam

News

Missing man’s body found in Shashe dam

A Mandunyane family’s worst fears were cruelly confirmed last Tuesday when their missing son’s body was found floating in Shashe Dam. According to reports,...

9 mins ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.