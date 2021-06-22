Sereetsi drops I’m Afrika

Sereetsi & The Natives have announced the release of the act’s third studio album due June 30th, 2021.

The album, which is entitled, I Am Afrika, presents one of Botswana’s most beloved creative forces in its most collaborative phase to date.

The nine-track album features some of the most exciting singer-songwriters and instrumentalists from Botswana and the world.

Star features include US fast-rising headliner and multi-award winning singer-songwriter and guitarist Jackie Venson, Nigerian multi-award winning heavy-hitter Brymo, Swedish soul crooner Oscar Soul Experience, South African multi-award winner Berita, SAMA award-winning jazz piano maestro Bokani Dyer, Zambian stars Wezi and James Sakala as well as Botswana’s powerhouse singer-songwriter Han C.