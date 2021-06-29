Sereetsi’s new partnership

Just six days before the release of their third studio album, Sereetsi & The Natives have announced a partnership with Man Made Media.

The Marketing firm will flight Sereetsi & The Natives adverts on its billboards on locations across the country.

The one-year deal will also see Sereetsi & The Natives actively supporting Man-Made Media events and campaigns.

“This partnership will help us to grow our footprint across the country and beyond. It will especially help us promote our new album, I Am Afrika,” said Sereetsi.

For his part, the Man-Made Media CEO said the partnership aligns with their vision to operate and be known internationally.

He said it was also a response to help during these trying times of Covid-19 where most artists are out of work and have no income.