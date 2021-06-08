Sereetsi’s third

Following the success of his two albums, Four String Confessions and Motoko, scribe-turned-musician, Tomeletso Sereetsi of Sereetsi and the Natives fame, is working on his third album.

In an interview with Grooving In the Ghetto (GIG), Sereetsi said the new material is still at the mixing stage and will soon go for mastering.

“I’m yet to decide on the album title. I want to listen to all the songs after they’ve been mastered and that perhaps would inspire the album title,” he said.

For this album, Sereetsi has put together exciting talent that includes Mozambican Ildo Nandja; a versatile and progressive PanAfrican bassist who also plays multiple instruments.

Based in the Netherlands, Nandja features Natives’ song ‘Masheleng’ in which he shines on upright acoustic bass. A regular at the Rotterdam Jazz Scene with his Jazz Trio, Nandja’s music gained popularity in 2016 in South Africa and overseas with the release of his debut album Pâz Á todos (Peace to All).

Michael Mokgatitswane, a renowned electric bassist, comes back for a third bite of the cherry.

The bassist was the magic behind songs such as ‘Thaa Kokome’, ‘Robete’, ‘Maitsetsepelo’, and ‘Ke Boletsa Mongwe’. A recording album with two albums under his belt, Mike’s magic fingers will be felt on songs such as ‘Tshaba’, ‘Mathombo’, and ‘The Afrika Song: It’s Our Time’.