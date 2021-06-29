Slow Wizzy’s Chaka-Chaka

With his very first single, Slow Wizzy is already creating waves.

The Francistown native’s debut song ‘Chaka-Chaka’ is receiving massive airplay on the local radio stations.

With elements of the popular and unmistakable Nigerian chord progression, the Afro-pop tune was recently nominated on the #Mysimmerlive competition on Facebook.

Wizzy was shortlisted in the Dancehall/Afro-Beats category alongside compatriot Gee Angelah for her song ‘Africa’.

Also nominated are Caychi for ‘Great Zimbabwe’ and another Zimbabwean, Emeritus with the jingle ‘Janet’.

Wizzy is urging his supporters to go to the Mysimmer Facebook page and vote for him.

Recorded at Emjoe Records, ‘Chaka-Chaka’ is a mellow Afrobeat effort that blends Botswana’s charm and Nigeria’s boldness.

When not cooking up a storm in a music studio, Slow Wizzy is a professional barber.

Rating: 8 out of 10