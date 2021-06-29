Snow to heat up United House sesh

Lefika Salang otherwise known as ‘Snow Roller Coaster Ngwana wa Lekeishane’ will be rolling his stuff at the United House party this weekend.

The Motswako- Hip Hop artist, who released his first solo project ‘Fight it Out’ back in 2007 at Basement Records, will share the stage with Hengry Waynic of ‘BEEF’, ‘Soda’ and ‘For You’ hits.

The MC for the day will be the ever-smiling comedian, MC Baldwin Bals.

As always, the show will be streamed live on The Voice Newspaper and United Artists Facebook pages and kicks off at 1630hrs.