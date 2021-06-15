Social media round UP!

From the death of a famous prophet to the rise of a South African socialite and the birth of a would-be royal, this week’s Round-Up includes sad endings and exciting new beginnings. There’s also a boring boxing match and fiesty local politics to spice things up.

Mihlali makes the Forbes list

South African social media influencer, Mihlali Ndamase has recently been named amongst Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list for the class of 2021. A delighted Ndamase took to her social media to post, “This is evidence of God’s faithfulness in my life. Thank you, Forbes Africa, what an honour. I am so humbled to be recognised by such a prestigious platform.”

Many on social media congratulated her on the achievement.

“Mihlali woke up and decided to remind black women they can achieve anything they set their minds on,” said one comment.

On the other hand, some naysayers poked fun at her claiming she is “famous for being famous.”

In response, someone said, “What did Mihlali do that was so bad for men to always try to drag her and discredit her achievements?” Regardless of the hate, it’s a big achievement for Mihlali Ndamase.

BPF and BDP petty wars

Botswana politics is almost as entertaining as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this episode of political petty wars, Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) party patron Ian Khama made a statement that President Masisi and the BDP underestimate Batswana.

To which the BDP and Office of the President responded reprimanding him for the statement and calling for careful selection of words when addressing the President only for BPF youth league to release a new statement doubling down on the first statement.

In one of the social media comments sections, I caught a humorous comment that reads, “I am blessed to be a citizen of this peaceful nation but sometimes I don’t know. Can you change nationalities citing IQ as the main reason?” Another comment says, “Are these the young politicians that we must vote in?” The political petty wars probably deserve a whole column on its own.

RIP TB Joshua

This past week saw the sad news of popular Nigerian televangelist and Prophet TB Joshua’s passing.

The heavily influential prophet was the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) which saw thousands travel from all over the world to attend services, including many public figures.

Condolences poured in upon the breaking of the news.

However, like many other televangelists, Joshua was a divisive figure.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While many saw him as a man of God, many others saw him as a fraud.

“TB Joshua was reportedly ill and went to the hospital. Did he teach his numerous followers to try hospitals and not abandon their medication for his holy water and anointing oil? His ministry did a lot of damage. Any conversation that doesn’t include that, is dishonest,” said one comment.

Another comment reads, “Like it or not, as much as the man was receiving he was giving, I mean a real giver, NGOs around the world know his generosity, from food, shelter bursaries, etc. Most of you who will comment negatively can’t even help your neighbor with one slice of bread.” May his soul rest in peace.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Sunday night saw the much-hyped boxing exhibition between legend Floyd Mayweather Jr and YouTube star Logan Paul. After an eight-round match was up the conclusion at the end of the night was that the real winner was whoever didn’t watch the fight at all.

Social media was disappointed by a lackluster bout without any significant action and highlights.

The fight ended in a draw but some believe the fact that Logan Paul survived the meeting means he should be more satisfied with the result.

“Floyd Mayweather Jr should be ashamed of himself. He couldn’t even knock down the You-Tuber, let alone knock him out,” blasted one unimpressed critic.

At one point during the fight, you could see Mayweather connect a punch that shakes Paul but Mayweather seems to catch him as he is about to fall.

This left many speculating that it was just a glorified money grab.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meghan Markle gives birth

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have announced the birth of their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The couple released a statement saying, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.”

Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

Lili’s middle name, Diana, honors her late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.

“I bet the royal family will be livid if she’s black,” remarked one cheeky social media comment.

“Why would you name her after the queen when you called out her institution as racist?” questioned another.

Congratulations to the couple on the new addition.