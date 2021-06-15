Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Social media round UP!

Published

Social media round UP!
RIP: TB JOSHUA

From the death of a famous prophet to the rise of a South African socialite and the birth of a would-be royal, this week’s Round-Up includes sad endings and exciting new beginnings. There’s also a boring boxing match and fiesty local politics to spice things up.

Mihlali makes the Forbes list

South African social media influencer, Mihlali Ndamase has recently been named amongst Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list for the class of 2021. A delighted Ndamase took to her social media to post, “This is evidence of God’s faithfulness in my life. Thank you, Forbes Africa, what an honour. I am so humbled to be recognised by such a prestigious platform.”

Social media round UP!

INFLUENTIAL: Mihlali Ndamase

Many on social media congratulated her on the achievement.

“Mihlali woke up and decided to remind black women they can achieve anything they set their minds on,” said one comment.

On the other hand, some naysayers poked fun at her claiming she is “famous for being famous.”

In response, someone said, “What did Mihlali do that was so bad for men to always try to drag her and discredit her achievements?” Regardless of the hate, it’s a big achievement for Mihlali Ndamase.

BPF and BDP petty wars

Botswana politics is almost as entertaining as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this episode of political petty wars, Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) party patron Ian Khama made a statement that President Masisi and the BDP underestimate Batswana.

To which the BDP and Office of the President responded reprimanding him for the statement and calling for careful selection of words when addressing the President only for BPF youth league to release a new statement doubling down on the first statement.

In one of the social media comments sections, I caught a humorous comment that reads, “I am blessed to be a citizen of this peaceful nation but sometimes I don’t know. Can you change nationalities citing IQ as the main reason?” Another comment says, “Are these the young politicians that we must vote in?” The political petty wars probably deserve a whole column on its own.

RIP TB Joshua

This past week saw the sad news of popular Nigerian televangelist and Prophet TB Joshua’s passing.

The heavily influential prophet was the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) which saw thousands travel from all over the world to attend services, including many public figures.

Condolences poured in upon the breaking of the news.

However, like many other televangelists, Joshua was a divisive figure.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Social media round UP!

RIP: TB JOSHUA

While many saw him as a man of God, many others saw him as a fraud.

“TB Joshua was reportedly ill and went to the hospital. Did he teach his numerous followers to try hospitals and not abandon their medication for his holy water and anointing oil? His ministry did a lot of damage. Any conversation that doesn’t include that, is dishonest,” said one comment.

Another comment reads, “Like it or not, as much as the man was receiving he was giving, I mean a real giver, NGOs around the world know his generosity, from food, shelter bursaries, etc. Most of you who will comment negatively can’t even help your neighbor with one slice of bread.” May his soul rest in peace.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Sunday night saw the much-hyped boxing exhibition between legend Floyd Mayweather Jr and YouTube star Logan Paul. After an eight-round match was up the conclusion at the end of the night was that the real winner was whoever didn’t watch the fight at all.

Social media was disappointed by a lackluster bout without any significant action and highlights.

The fight ended in a draw but some believe the fact that Logan Paul survived the meeting means he should be more satisfied with the result.

Social media round UP!

BORING BOXING: Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr

“Floyd Mayweather Jr should be ashamed of himself. He couldn’t even knock down the You-Tuber, let alone knock him out,” blasted one unimpressed critic.

At one point during the fight, you could see Mayweather connect a punch that shakes Paul but Mayweather seems to catch him as he is about to fall.

This left many speculating that it was just a glorified money grab.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meghan Markle gives birth

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have announced the birth of their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The couple released a statement saying, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.”

Social media round UP!

HAPPY PARENTS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

Lili’s middle name, Diana, honors her late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.

“I bet the royal family will be livid if she’s black,” remarked one cheeky social media comment.

“Why would you name her after the queen when you called out her institution as racist?” questioned another.

Congratulations to the couple on the new addition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Spill the beans Berry heart Spill the beans Berry heart

Entertainment

Spill the beans Berry heart

Local Poet turned businesswoman Berry Heart is not amused by some people in her circle of friends. This week she spoke out on social...

2 days ago
BDP wars BDP wars

Entertainment

BDP wars

Shaya has been a close follower of BDP’S former Minister Alfred Madigela. Ali, as his close friends call him this week announced his retirement...

2 days ago
Crap is his name Crap is his name

Entertainment

Crap is his name

Funnyman Ras Doko has taken social media by storm. His unique brand of comedy has seen his popularity soar. Quiet exceptional considering that he...

2 days ago
Banking on a new hope Banking on a new hope

Entertainment

Banking on a new hope

Bringing calm to BBS Following the headline-making boardroom squabbles that engulfed BBS Limited throughout April, Bernard Mzizi was identified as the man to rescue...

2 days ago
AMERICAN BUSINESSMAN: Harvey AMERICAN BUSINESSMAN: Harvey

News

Stay away

SHALESHANDO WARNS STEVE HARVEY TO TURN DOWN P470 MILLION BTV TENDER OR ELSE! The imminent outsourcing of the National Broadcaster to an American entertainer...

1 day ago
Final-year student Pens breakthrough novel Final-year student Pens breakthrough novel

Entertainment

Final-year student Pens breakthrough novel

Despite his hectic academic schedule, a final-year Baisago University student has still found time to write and publish a book. The impressive Tumelo Abotseng,...

2 days ago
Chill out at the cookout Chill out at the cookout

Business

Chill out at the cookout

A guide to eating out in Francistown) The scent of sizzling boerewors drifts across the spacious yard like smoke from a campsite braai and...

2 days ago

News

Demonic handbag

Granny gives false prophets P316, 000 to cleanse her cash An old woman duped into believing she had ‘an evil demon’ in her handbag...

7 hours ago
Lesego Elijah Lesego Elijah

Business

The green giant

An Organic drive on the road to Agric success In this installment of Meet the Boss, Voice Money’s KABELO ADAMSON speaks to Lesego Elijah,...

5 hours ago
Tawanda, daughter bond in style Tawanda, daughter bond in style

Entertainment

Tawanda, daughter bond in style

Popular music producer and singer, Dr. Tawanda, has teamed up with his daughter, 17-year-old Tadiwawanashe Kaisara (Princes Takana) on a Gospel single titled ‘Pagomo’....

2 days ago
Celeb edition with "The Brand" Celeb edition with "The Brand"

Entertainment

Celeb edition with “The Brand”

40-year-old Thabo Osekeng is one of the most sought-after veteran celebrity sports presenters in the country. As live local football continues to be in...

2 days ago
Dato Seiko's Grace Effect Dato Seiko's Grace Effect

Entertainment

Dato Seiko’s Grace Effect

With close to 200 000 followers on social media pint-sized singing sensation, Dato Seiko has been earmarked as the next big thing in Botswana...

2 days ago
Boot life for DJ Fezz Motaz Boot life for DJ Fezz Motaz

Entertainment

Boot life for DJ Fezz Motaz

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many people, especially those in the entertainment industry, to look elsewhere for a living. One notable figure is Clement...

2 days ago

Politics

BNF plan massive recruitment drive

The Botswana National Front (BNF) will embark on a massive recruitment drive as they look to attract new blood to the party. Addressing the...

2 days ago
Drum Queen beats again Drum Queen beats again

Entertainment

Drum Queen beats again

Hot on the heels of her last single, Drum Queen BW (Gonewa Mojumi) is poised to release another track, ‘Banna Wee’. The 25-year-old Serowe-born...

2 days ago
Kapenda Katuta’s perfect project Kapenda Katuta’s perfect project

Entertainment

Kapenda Katuta’s perfect project

Legendary guitarist, Kapenda Katuta, has released an 11-song instrumental album. Engineered by Alfredo Mosimanegape, the songs were recorded live at Masa Square. The Afro...

2 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.