Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Songs from the street

Published

Songs from the street
DOING HIS THING: Manuel

Guitar guru bares his soul

It is almost 11:00 am as Lefithile Robin Manuel takes his usual spot at Maun’s New Mall next to the pillar in front of Wimpy and Liquorama bottle-store and begins to hit the strings of his guitar.

It is warm, although it is the middle of winter, the dazzling sun has melted away the early-morning cold.

Manuel’s gentle music turns heads. However, it is a working day so there are few people about and not many heads to turn.

The sight of shopkeepers armed with thermometers, sanitizers, and record books serves as a constant reminder that the threat of Covid-19 remains as real as ever.

Occasionally, appreciative shoppers will drop a coin or two into a black bowl laid out before him.

The 37-year-old bows his head in appreciation and continues his rhythmic playing without skipping a note.

On a good day, he can make up to P200.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have no job so I raise money through my talent. That is my only way of living and I use the money to buy myself food and necessities,” Manuel tells Voice Entertainment during a brief break from his strumming on Wednesday.

Manuel is a Gospel artist. He recorded a 5-track album in 2017 but is unable to release it due to financial constraints.

“I need at least P20, 000 to cut the CDs. I am hoping to raise money and save some to achieve my dream of releasing the album. I have recorded it and all that is remaining is to cut it,” explains the passionate muso.

In the pre-Covid days, Manuel would play for tourists.

Back then, his black bowl filled up fast and notes were not uncommon.

“Covid spoiled everything. Back then I could make some savings and that is why I managed to record the album, but Covid arrived before I could release it.”

In his music, he sings about peace, faith, hope, family life, and forgiveness.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There are a lot of things happening around us – in our homes, people are dying, we are facing sicknesses which have no cure, that is why I sing about these things; that in whatever we do, love is supposed to lead. Whether you are from Angola, Botswana, or America, we are all the same and we have to put love above everything else and the world will be a better place for all of us,” he declares poetically, before returning to his guitar to serenade the lunchtime commuters.

Manuel’s struggles are typical of those currently being experienced by artists and singers throughout the country.

As well as having a devastating effect on human life – the confirmed death toll in Botswana sits at 926 – the pandemic has hit pockets hard.

Live events have been sidelined since last March and most locals have seen their spending power reduced.

As a result, support for the music industry has declined.

Reiterating the industry’s well-publicized woes, the leader of local musician organisation, Maun Hip-Hop movement, Balatotswe Tower Makhao says these are trying times.

“It is very hard for upcoming musicians to take a break especially if they are not working. It is hard to cut CDs when you have no money and even if you manage to, it would be another struggle to sell them. These days people prefer to buy the very basic needs such as toiletry and food before they can think of spending on anything else,” Makhao explains.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

FORGIVING: Dr Mokotedi FORGIVING: Dr Mokotedi

News

Hospital superintendent forgives abusive ben 10

Letsholathebe memorial hospital’s superintendent, Dr Lebogang Mokotedi has withdrawn a domestic violence case against her “ex-boyfriend” out of forgiveness. Appearing before Maun magistrate court...

1 day ago
Traders often skip on declaring goods Traders often skip on declaring goods

News

BURS’ Chinese crackdown

Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) is reportedly investigating Chinese nationals for undervaluing goods brought into the country. With suspicions that some traders do not...

2 days ago
Tidimalo (black jersey) and Maphosa leaving court Tidimalo (black jersey) and Maphosa leaving court

News

A friend from hell

YOUNG MAN ACCOMMODATES LOVERS, RAPES AND ROBS THEM A couple’s romantic night at friend’s house in Tatisiding village ended in trauma as the friend...

23 hours ago

News

‘You stole my husband, now give me half-a- Million!’

WOMAN DEMANDS HALF A MILLION PULA OR 143 COWS FOR MARRIAGE WRECKING *Former Mayor’s daughter guilty of marriage wrecking Adamant it would take a...

1 day ago

News

Man found hanging from the rafters

In yet another suicide to rock the tourist town of Maun a 31-year-old man of Riverside ward was last weekend found hanging from the...

2 days ago

Politics

I have not been paid to destroy BPF-Butale

The embattled Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) President Biggie Butale has rubbished swirling rumours that he has accepted P500 000 payment from BDP to destroy...

2 days ago
JOINED AT THE CUFF: Chisamba (maroon scarf) and Khupe are off to prison again JOINED AT THE CUFF: Chisamba (maroon scarf) and Khupe are off to prison again

News

Hot sentence for stove thieves

Two habitual thieves who broke into a house and stole a stove will be dining in on prison food for the next few years....

1 day ago
The glazers of ghetto The glazers of ghetto

Business

The glazers of ghetto

Bringing a sparkle to car lights in F/Town With jobs scarce and unemployment depressingly high, locals are increasingly forced to rely on their own...

8 hours ago

News

BDP courts Nkate for Maun East

One of Botswana’s political heavy weights Jacob Nkate is being courted to represent the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in Maun West following the...

24 hours ago

News

NWDC concerned at the rising Covid-19 cases

The Northwest District Council Chairperson, Kebareeditse Ntsogotho, has expressed concern over the rise of Covid-19 cases in the district. Speaking at the Northwest Council...

2 days ago
PASSED TO GLORY: TB Joshua PASSED TO GLORY: TB Joshua

News

Tribute to Senior Prophet T.B. Joshua

As Father’s Day approaches, Voice Woman pays tribute to a man who devoted his entire life to humanity; spiritual father to many, prophet and...

1 day ago

News

Saved from the cold

*Francistown Rotary Club donates blankets to MaJaNa’s needy About 30km from Jamataka in the Shashe West Constituency lies a settlement called Lekoba. Accessed through...

24 hours ago
SURVIVOR: Letang Selepe SURVIVOR: Letang Selepe

News

Out of the darkness

The long road to overcoming mental illness She was only 12 years of age when, against her will, she lost her virginity to a...

1 day ago
ACCUSED OF RAPE: Ngatwa ACCUSED OF RAPE: Ngatwa

News

Pensioner faces possible 40-year jail term

– He is convicted of raping grandchild A 70-year-old pensioner convicted of four counts of raping his grandchild is likely to be sentenced to...

1 day ago

News

Francistown in the red

*Mayor condemns risky wayward behavior

1 day ago
Missing man's body found in Shashe dam Missing man's body found in Shashe dam

News

Missing man’s body found in Shashe dam

A Mandunyane family’s worst fears were cruelly confirmed last Tuesday when their missing son’s body was found floating in Shashe Dam. According to reports,...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.