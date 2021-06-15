Spill the beans Berry heart

Local Poet turned businesswoman Berry Heart is not amused by some people in her circle of friends.

This week she spoke out on social media about the sabotage from one of her friends in the music industry.

According to the new celebrity mom, she was once disadvantaged from a Government gig by one of her close friends she had once accommodated when the friend had fallen on tough times.

This frenemie apparently influenced Berry’s would-be employers not to hire her because ‘her art had too much foreign influence for the local market.’

Who could that one saboteur be, Berry my heart?

I do not know you to be the one to mince words.

Give Shaya the juice, I have one suspect in mind already.

On a different note, happy birthday to Baby Amari who turns one today!