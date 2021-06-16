SHALESHANDO WARNS STEVE HARVEY TO TURN DOWN P470 MILLION BTV TENDER OR ELSE!

The imminent outsourcing of the National Broadcaster to an American entertainer and businessman, Steve Harvey has been met with strong disapproval from all quarters of the community.

The latest to add their disapproving voice of the direct appointment of Harvey’s company, Steve Harvey Global to provide radio and television production services to the government media for an alleged P 470 million was Leader of Opposition (LOO) and Botswana Congress Party, Dumelang Saleshando who threatened to report Harvey to America for violating Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

In a statement released on Wednesday Saleshando said, “This law was created to deal with unscrupulous entrepreneurs of his type who use their influence to corruptly enrich themselves at the expense of developing countries. If Mr. Harvey chooses to proceed with this polluted transaction, in addition to other measures, the BCP as is permitted under the American law, will report him to the relevant authorities in America.”

Asked for his opinion on the matter by the Parliament Public Accounts Committee (PAC) the Director General of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) Tymon Katholo said he was aware of the matter that has become public concern, especially that the tender was a direct appointment.

“We read about it in newspapers, yes. We are aware of what is going on. You see good things that are done in secret maybe worse than bad things done in public,”Katholo lamented.

Another strong opposing voice came from the Botswana chapter of Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA Botswana) who expressed their disappointment with the direct appointment of the American .

“We see this as a slap in the face of many hopeful youths and Batswana with qualifications and skills in the broadcasting services.This sector is one of the most affected by the Covid-19 and we expected Government to come up with a rescue plan to get many people back in employment and wealth generation,not to directly appoint a well known millionaire over our people,”read a statement released by MISA this week.

MISA further urged Masisi to use the enjoyable powers of the State of Public Emergency wisely as there is an end time for everything.

Meanwhile at the time of going to print both government and Steve Harvey were constrained to comment on the matter.

Reached for clarity Government’s spokesperson Andrew Sesinyi said, “If it’s about social media & the Steve Harvey issue, kindly note that we will issue a media statement when due process has been done. All our other media colleagues also want us to respond to the social media posts. There will be the appropriate time to provide an informative pubic statement.”

Asked for time frame of the “ due process” Sesinyi explained that, “This is team work. It involves consultations to adequately process. It will be soon enough.”

The Voice sent an email to Steve Harvey’s team but received no response by time of going to press while DBES Permanent Secretary, Oshinga Tsiang promised to provide an answer “soon.”

Harvey burst onto the Botswana political scene in August 21, 2019 as “President Masisi’s rich friend with three jets” He was also touted by Masisi as a potential Foreign Direct Investor.”

In a shocking turn of events, this week the American’s media company Steve Harvey Global was awarded a direct appointment tender allegedly worth a whooping P470 million pula for a period of three years for the provision of radio and television production services at Department of Broadcasting Services (DBES).